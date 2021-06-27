Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on July 15th

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

DXT stock opened at C$6.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.30. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$449.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13.

DXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.79.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

