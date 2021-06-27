Element Fleet Management Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE:EFN opened at C$14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.83. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$9.39 and a one year high of C$15.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 24.37.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$248.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.00.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$546,136.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,164,513.70.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

