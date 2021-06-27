Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 124.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at $104,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at $231,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

QFIN stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QFIN. TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.