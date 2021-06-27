SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 31,266 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,600,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,318,000 after buying an additional 265,560 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 363.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after buying an additional 265,299 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $116.27 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

