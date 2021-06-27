Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Stock Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

NYSE ADS opened at $108.85 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

