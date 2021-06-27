Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 431.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,732 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AJRD opened at $48.09 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.08.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.71 million. Analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AJRD. Truist cut their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

