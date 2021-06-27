Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Trimble by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

