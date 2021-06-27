Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,551,000 after purchasing an additional 134,198 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

EBS opened at $63.37 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

