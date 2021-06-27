Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $453,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XME. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of XME stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

