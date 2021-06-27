Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter worth $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPG opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.57. Galapagos NV has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $214.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.14.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.45.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

