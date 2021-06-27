Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 234 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

DTE Energy stock opened at $131.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.08. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.