Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,816 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Terminix Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 958,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,694,000 after buying an additional 30,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMX. Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a research report on Sunday, February 28th.

NYSE TMX opened at $48.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. Terminix Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.