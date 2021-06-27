BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Position Lifted by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Barclays raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCRX stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.23. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

