Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,330 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,330 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $84,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

RNR opened at $151.38 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $142.61 and a 12-month high of $191.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.36.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

