Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.840-1.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.31 billion-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

Shares of BRKR opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. Bruker has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $75.82.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.64.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.