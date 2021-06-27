$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.77. CBRE Group reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $87.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.45.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in CBRE Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

