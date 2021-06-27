Brokerages Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.30. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.43.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

