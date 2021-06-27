Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). NOV posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. NOV’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.34) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

NYSE:NOV opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

