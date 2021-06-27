Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 181,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $24.62 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.72) EPS. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

