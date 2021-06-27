Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,483 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,483 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

