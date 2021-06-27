AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 23,383 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,383 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Citigroup by 511.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 118,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 99,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $71.55 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

