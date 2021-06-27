AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 68.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,126 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $222.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.42 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.