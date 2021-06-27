AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,404 Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,607,000 after acquiring an additional 493,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,879,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,778,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,931,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

In other Worthington Industries news, Director John B. Blystone sold 17,424 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $1,240,240.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,217,929.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,537.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,272 shares of company stock worth $7,656,792 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.59.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.