AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,586 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 289.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of ExlService worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of EXLS opened at $106.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.88 and a 1 year high of $108.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pavan Bagai sold 19,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,779,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,415 shares of company stock worth $5,086,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

