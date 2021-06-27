Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,833 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Thor Industries worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after acquiring an additional 583,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Thor Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 236,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $21,581,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,139,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

THO stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.72. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THO. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

