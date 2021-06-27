Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 198.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 1,792.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,787,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,974 shares of company stock valued at $50,231,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $749.14.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $650.24. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

