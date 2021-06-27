40,618 Shares in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth about $24,816,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Domtar by 616.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after buying an additional 652,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domtar by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after buying an additional 561,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth about $13,551,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.49. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

UFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.85.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.