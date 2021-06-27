The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
The Kroger has increased its dividend by 38.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years.
KR stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66.
In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,672. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.
The Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
