The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The Kroger has increased its dividend by 38.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

KR stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,672. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

