Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 42.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 142.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. Analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

