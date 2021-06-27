Stellus Capital Investment Co. (SCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.

SCM stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.18.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 124.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

