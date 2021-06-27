Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $46.51 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,609,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693,473 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Avantor worth $46,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 123.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock worth $108,178,090. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

