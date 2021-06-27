Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 360.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,146,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897,969 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,438,000 after buying an additional 16,968,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,941,000 after buying an additional 306,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after buying an additional 1,318,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,270,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,712,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after buying an additional 523,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

ISBC opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.