Brokerages Set Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Target Price at $30.43

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.43.

ACDVF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Air Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Canada from $50.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

ACDVF stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.66.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 308.33% and a negative net margin of 171.34%. The business had revenue of $575.68 million during the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

