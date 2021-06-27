Insider Selling: Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Sells $77,335.50 in Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on PB. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,358,293 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 390,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,227,000 after buying an additional 78,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,231,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

