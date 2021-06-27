Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky Acquires 5,000 Shares

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE BIGZ opened at $20.49 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

