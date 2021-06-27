The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives $332.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $332.92.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE HD opened at $313.63 on Thursday. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $240.25 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,462,577,000 after purchasing an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,880,000 after purchasing an additional 187,160 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

