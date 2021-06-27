Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem stock opened at $380.82 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

