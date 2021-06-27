BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,298 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $363.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $181.17 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The company had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HSBC increased their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CLSA lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.33.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $92,528,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,776 shares of company stock worth $8,438,402 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

