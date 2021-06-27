SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 246.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waters by 892.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after buying an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Waters by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Waters by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,663,000 after buying an additional 15,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters stock opened at $337.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $171.38 and a 1-year high of $349.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.53.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

