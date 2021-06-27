SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.81 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 328.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

TDY stock opened at $427.66 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.19 and a twelve month high of $457.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $425.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

