Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,700,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Quanex Building Products worth $44,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $846.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.69. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

