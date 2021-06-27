Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $52.43 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 136,518 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,388,945. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $474.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $413.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

