Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,862 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Whirlpool worth $19,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after acquiring an additional 181,858 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,745,000 after acquiring an additional 79,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 813,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,856,000 after acquiring an additional 51,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Insiders sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

WHR stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $121.38 and a one year high of $257.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

