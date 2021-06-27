Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $50.54 Million Stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,005 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.40% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $50,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 250,068.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,011 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.97. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

