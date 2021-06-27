eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $30,040.30 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $30,040.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,817. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ltd Ginola sold 72,552 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $293,110.08.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ltd Ginola sold 5,323 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $19,428.95.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ltd Ginola sold 25,100 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $92,870.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Ltd Ginola sold 500,000 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $1,615,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ltd Ginola sold 16,072 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $39,858.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Ltd Ginola sold 14,724 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $36,073.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ltd Ginola sold 40,798 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $99,547.12.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ltd Ginola sold 72,527 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $195,822.90.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ltd Ginola sold 66,745 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $171,534.65.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ltd Ginola sold 1,807 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $6,035.38.

Shares of EMAN stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41. eMagin Co. has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eMagin by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eMagin by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 75,237 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of eMagin by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 61,477 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

