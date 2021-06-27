Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,455 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,802,000 after buying an additional 1,971,984 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after buying an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after buying an additional 1,452,375 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,621,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,514,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $63,776,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $24.18 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

