Luc Martin Acquires 5,000 Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Director Luc Martin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$20,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,500.

On Friday, June 18th, Luc Martin purchased 5,000 shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$20,750.00.

Shares of TSE BTB.UN opened at C$4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$294.97 million and a PE ratio of 23.79. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$2.72 and a 52 week high of C$4.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

