AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

AZN stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.73.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

