Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $531,000 Investment in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

PCY stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.