LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 315 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.74. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.03.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

